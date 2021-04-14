Don't Miss

NZ All Blacks strip off for Jockey’s testicular cancer alert

Not sure about the politics of this one, but it makes a change and it’s for a good cause. Jockey underpants in New Zealand are texting registered customers with regular reminders (“Remundies”) to check for signs of testicular cancer, and the All Blacks are here to tell us all about it.

It’s testicular cancer awareness month, and Jockey is a long-term sponsor of the All Blacks, so the partnership has legitimacy its beyond short-term attention grabbing potential. From FCB New Zealand.

MAA creative scale: 7

