Mars IAMS goes in search of America’s lost dogs with adam&eveDDB ‘noseprint’ app

0 Shares Share

It’s amazing what agencies get up to these days to earn a crust/make the world a better place (the two are increasingly interchangeable) and adam&eveDDB seems to doing a bit of both with a new invention aimed at finding lost pets.

Apparently in the US 27,000 go AWOL every day and so the agency and client Mars IAMS (must be one of the weirdest brand names ever) have teamed to develop a new app, NOSEiD, which lets you take a pic of your pooch’s nozzle (or ‘noseprint,’ they’re unique like fingerprints it seems) so stray ones can be helped home. Debuting in Nashville (cue a C&W ditty about ‘mah lost dogey.’)

All is explained here.

The app was designed by adam&eveDDB and built with development partner Psycle Interactive.

The agency formed a ‘scan squad’ who visited parks and pet hot spots in London, forming a ‘beta’ community of 400 dog owners (Mars calls them ‘pet parents’) and worked with local shelters in Nashville to develop it.

“Pets are irreplaceable family members, and with the NOSEiD app, we’re hoping to help keep more pets in their loving homes and out of shelters, taking another step toward our goal of ending pet homelessness,” says Craig Neely, vice president of marketing at Mars Petcare.

“The app is designed to be a community resource, so whether someone has a dog or not, they’ll be able to join the NOSEiD community to help reunite lost dogs with their families in their own neighbourhood.”

MAA creative scale: bit out of our league – the cat’s whiskers? Or dog’s bollocks perhaps.

Will doubtless win an award of three in some (possibly as yet unrealised) category or other.

OK then, 9.