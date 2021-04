0 Shares Share

A recurring theme in advertising is ‘simple,’ clearly it’s dawned on the serried ranks of CSOs that people are increasingly fed up with a world in which everything is complicated – even when it doesn’t need to be.

This insight has clearly struck home at Lucky Generals, which has been inspired to produce a diverting tale for Taylors of Harrogate’s new Latte coffee.

Everything advertising should be: clear, concise, funny, persuasive….and simple.

MAA creative scale: 9.