LG Electronics appoints The&Partnership for global campaign promoting its new TV range

The&Partnership London has been named global lead creative agency for LG Electronic’s new TV range after an international pitch for the business. The agency’s first work for LG is a global campaign called “Light up your world,” which is running pretty much everywhere, from TV advertising to owned online channels.

LG recently scrapped its loss-making smartphone business to focus on consumer electronics – it’s the world’s second biggest TV brand after Samsung – and its burgeoning electric cars offer.

JS Lee, senior vice-president at LG Electronics, said: “The&Partnership impressed us with their emotional storytelling. We’re incredibly excited about the ‘Light up your world’ campaign and can’t wait to see it drive increased global awareness of our unrivalled OLED technology.”

Gary Simmons, MD at The&Partnership London, said: “LG’s OLED technology has led the industry for a number of years, and with this emotive campaign we want customers to truly feel and experience those technological benefits.”

It’s hard to stand out in this market, where many of the ads look pretty similar, but The&Partnership has done a good job implementing a global campaign, and skillfully brings it back to the TVs at the end.

MAA creative scale: 7