KFC plugs timeless crispiness is first work from Havas Paris

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 40 mins ago

This campaign for KFC from Havas Paris shows a funky Colonel Sanders making crispy chicken in his kitchen back in 1952, and then stepping into 2021 to deliver the bucket of chicken to a young couple pulling into a drive through.

Havas Paris won the business last November and this is their first work for the brand. KFC wants to double the number of its restaurants in France within five years, which is presumably part of the thinking behind appointing a bigger network agency after so many years of creative success with Sid Lee Paris.

The crispy approach is a lot more appetising than the traditional licking of greasy fingers, but there’s a very high bar for KFC.

MAA creative scale: 6.5

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

