KFC plugs timeless crispiness is first work from Havas Paris

0 Shares Share

This campaign for KFC from Havas Paris shows a funky Colonel Sanders making crispy chicken in his kitchen back in 1952, and then stepping into 2021 to deliver the bucket of chicken to a young couple pulling into a drive through.

Havas Paris won the business last November and this is their first work for the brand. KFC wants to double the number of its restaurants in France within five years, which is presumably part of the thinking behind appointing a bigger network agency after so many years of creative success with Sid Lee Paris.

The crispy approach is a lot more appetising than the traditional licking of greasy fingers, but there’s a very high bar for KFC.

MAA creative scale: 6.5