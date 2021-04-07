Kellogg’s Coco Pops gets its own digital platform in lively effort from Publicis’ K1

0 Shares Share

Even kids’ breakfast cereals get their own platform these days, it seems.

Publicis Groupe’s Team K1 (for Kellogg’s) has produced ‘Start the Magic’ for Coco-Pops, kicking off with a TV ad, voiced by Matt Lucas, backed by said platform that helps families learn “six other magical powers,’ namely balloon busting, frothing foam, instant freeze, magic finger, levitation and unpopping bubbles.

And for would-be balloon busters.

The new campaign comes four years after Kellogg’s reduced sugar in its Original Coco Pops by 40 per cent. Kellogg’s also says it has 30 per cent less sugar than other chocolate flavoured cereals. Well it would be shame if it could only run after the 9pm watershed.

Kellogg’s marketing manager Brona Reddy says: “We know that families love Coco Pops and that people have always been fascinated when their milk magically changes colour. This campaign is all about taking that Coco Pops magic into the world of our shoppers, we wanted to surprise and delight whilst introducing some really fun ideas that mums, dads and kids can try at home.”

Seems pretty well thought through; kids will probably love it.

MAA creative scale: 8.