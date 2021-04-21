It’s #VaginaAppreciationDay: a chance for self-discovery with McCann NY and Annovera

0 Shares Share

#VaginaAppreciationDay is a real holiday, apparently. It might not yet rival Earth Day and 4/20 (otherwise known as cannabis appreciation day) – both also this week – but US comedian Whitney Cummings does a good job of making it look like fun in this ad for birth control ring Annovera.

The extended message about Annovera putting you at serious risk of blood clots, stroke and fatal heart attacks rather detracts from the happy ending, but McCann New York’s ad is skilfully done. And for every person who engages on social media there’s a $1 donation to organisations supporting women’s health and education initiatives.

The ad is part of an ongoing campaign for Annovera that encourages us to be “unapologetic” about all all aspects of womanhood — vaginas, orgasms and birth control included.

MAA creative scale: 7.5