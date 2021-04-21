Don't Miss

It’s #VaginaAppreciationDay: a chance for self-discovery with McCann NY and Annovera

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 43 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

#VaginaAppreciationDay is a real holiday, apparently. It might not yet rival Earth Day and 4/20 (otherwise known as cannabis appreciation day) – both also this week – but US comedian Whitney Cummings does a good job of making it look like fun in this ad for birth control ring Annovera.

The extended message about Annovera putting you at serious risk of blood clots, stroke and fatal heart attacks rather detracts from the happy ending, but McCann New York’s ad is skilfully done. And for every person who engages on social media there’s a $1 donation to organisations supporting women’s health and education initiatives.

The ad is part of an ongoing campaign for Annovera that encourages us to be “unapologetic” about all all aspects of womanhood — vaginas, orgasms and birth control included.

MAA creative scale: 7.5

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.