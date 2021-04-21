‘Is this one of those Huddle ads?’ Australian insurer’s instantly memorable and funny campaign

0 Shares Share

Meet Jacqueline. She’s funny and outrageous and she’s starring in an ad for Huddle insurance, which is a relative newcomer but is acting with the confidence of an established brand: The Glue Society’s new ad already has the feel of a long-running campaign.

Huddle growth and communications chief Lachie Brown say: “Insurance is a long-term relationship and we wanted a creative platform that can develop and withstand the test of time. When we devised this with The Glue Society, our vision was for a simple, powerful campaign that’s flexible enough to run for the duration of our customer relationship, which is something we measure in years”.

MAA creative scale: 8.5