Hell or Habito One: Uncommon’s ad has a sting in the tail

0 Shares Share

Uncommon’s campaign for Habito has been running for nearly two and a half years, and the distinctive visuals now make it instantly recognisable. The message of this ad is instantly understandable, too, which hasn’t always been the case: Habito’s fixed-for-life mortgage rates give you peace of mind.

There’s an element of alarm here about the chances of interest rates going up, but it’s got to happen some time and there’s no denying that uncertainty can be difficult.

Abba Newbery, chief marketing officer at Habito, said, “The Habito One mortgage is a little bubble of protection around your most important asset – your home. We hope our ad captures that feeling that Habito One can offer some much needed safety and security during these uncertain times.”

MAA creative scale: 7