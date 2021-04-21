Don't Miss

Heineken trolls the failed European Super League on social

Posted by: Emma Hall

Now that the whole thing is in tatters, all that passionate objection to the European Super League has morphed into humour. Heineken has a lot of skin in the footballing game — it’s a headline sponsor of this summer’s Euros and of the Champions League, as well as Major League Soccer in the US.

So the beer is celebrating the collapse of the ill-fated plan for a breakaway league with a wry social post made by Publicis, which has a dig at the whole stupid idea.

Of course, if the Super League had gone ahead, Heineken could have been first in line as a sponsor. We’ll never know.

