Heineken trolls the failed European Super League on social

Now that the whole thing is in tatters, all that passionate objection to the European Super League has morphed into humour. Heineken has a lot of skin in the footballing game — it’s a headline sponsor of this summer’s Euros and of the Champions League, as well as Major League Soccer in the US.

So the beer is celebrating the collapse of the ill-fated plan for a breakaway league with a wry social post made by Publicis, which has a dig at the whole stupid idea.

Of course, if the Super League had gone ahead, Heineken could have been first in line as a sponsor. We’ll never know.