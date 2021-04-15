Havas Entertainment boosts team with Leccacorvi from O2

0 Shares Share

Something is stirring at Havas in London, to general surprise it’s up against French rival Publicis for the substantial, if tricky, Asda account – recently departed from AMV BBDO.

It’s also grouped some of Havas Media Group’s offerings into Havas Entertainment and HE has now hired Sarah Leccacorvi from O2 as head of creative and content and joint head of partnerships operation Jump. Leccacorvi was head of content at O2. She previously worked at Leo Burnett.

Leccacorvi (left) says: “During my time at O2, I worked with Jump to create some of our best content and I felt their approach was incredibly strong, both strategically and creatively. Collectively we were both keen to explore new territories and try new things. So, when the opportunity arose, it felt like a natural next step to join the team.

“I’m looking forward to returning agency side, harnessing my brand learnings and supporting a great team to evolve an already strong agency, to meet the demands of today’s clients. I think the pandemic has highlighted the strength of content and how it can successfully connect brands with their tribes more authentically, and I’m excited to see how we can achieve this in new ways for the clients we work with.”