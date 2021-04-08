Havas CX scoops Volkswagen UK customer account

0 Shares Share

Havas CX has won the Volkswagen Group UK and Volkswagen Financial Services customer experience (CRM) business from long -term incumbent Omnicom’s Rapp (formerly Promimity) after an extensive pitch.

The three-year assignment includes seven brands: Audi, Seat, Škoda, Cupra, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Volkswagen Financial Services (left.) Havas CX will provide B2C CRM strategy and creative design.

Volkswagen UK head of marketing Sarah Cox says: “All Volkswagen Group Brands and Volkswagen Financial Services have a sharp and increasing focus on improving customer satisfaction and customer loyalty. We needed a partner which was ready and able to respond to customer expectations and to develop and embrace new technologies.

“Havas CX London, with its expertise and proven track-record, demonstrated this throughout the tender process, and we are looking forward to working together for the benefit of our brands and customers in the coming years.”

Havas CX MD Dominique Bergantino says: “We are so excited by the opportunity to work with such an iconic suite of brands – brands that make a tangible, meaningful difference to people’s lives every single day.

“We’re particularly proud that Volkswagen Group and Volkswagen Financial Services have entrusted us with these brands at such a crucial time for the automotive industry, and a time whereby a company’s relationships with its customers have never been more critical to success.”