Don't Miss

Google shines a light into covid vaccine murk

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Creative, Media, News, Politics, PR 1 day ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Google has clearly hit the right note with this new call to action – specifically inviting people to search for “covid vaccine near me” so they can get back to things they love. Normal life, that is.

Juxtaposing popular pandemic searches with ones we might be making once said vaccine is administered. 11 million YouTube views in a couple of days.

Ironic that when we finally have a way out of the pandemic quite a few governments and medical authorities are still jibbing at the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Let’s hope common sense prevails.

MAA creative scale: 8.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.