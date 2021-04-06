Google shines a light into covid vaccine murk

0 Shares Share

Google has clearly hit the right note with this new call to action – specifically inviting people to search for “covid vaccine near me” so they can get back to things they love. Normal life, that is.

Juxtaposing popular pandemic searches with ones we might be making once said vaccine is administered. 11 million YouTube views in a couple of days.

Ironic that when we finally have a way out of the pandemic quite a few governments and medical authorities are still jibbing at the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Let’s hope common sense prevails.

MAA creative scale: 8.