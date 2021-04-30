Flexible car insurer Cuvva picks Hell Yeah!

0 Shares Share

Two newbies (to us), creative agency Hell Yeah! and media agency Squadron Venture Media have won another (relative) newbie, app-driven insurance company Cuvva.

Cuvva, launched in 2016 by entrepreneur Freddy Macnamara, has so far gained a pretty substantial 450,000 customers. As with many insurance companies its online reviews are somewhat mixed. It began by offering car insurance by the hour and is now expanding with the launch of monthly subscription car insurance.

Cuvva marketing director Loren Gould says: “This represents a big step for our brand. We’ve been in the challenger space since launch, and we’ve spent this time developing a flexible product that resonates with the way people drive today, giving customers a great experience.

“We want to take these lessons and move into the space that most people think of when they think of car insurance – but with an all-round better product. Hell Yeah! showed us the power of great creativity to cut through and make some noise in the market.”