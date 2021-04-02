Don't Miss

Every little helps: Tesco packages up mobile with stores in new BBH campaign

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 min ago 0

Tesco has done pretty well since former CEO Dave Lewis (now Sir Dave) turned the business around and made some good decisions in the pandemic. Tesco Mobile is looking to benefit from the brand’s halo effect by aligning itself more closely with the stores.

This new campaign by BBH takes us to the fictional Tesco Mobile Supermarket, starting with a trip down the “frozen tariffs” aisle and then on to the “fresh deals” counter. It also makes it clear that mobile customers can win Clubcard points and perks.

Lawrence Bushell, a creative at BBH said: “For years, Tesco Mobile has been seen as a bit of an outlier – what’s a supermarket doing running a mobile network? We wanted to change perceptions and turn being a supermarket in the mobile space into a strength.”

The campaign will roll out across TV, OOH, PR, digital and social channels with media planning and buying by MediaCom UK.

This is not just mobile. It’s Tesco mobile. Good strategy and effectuve execution.

MAA creative scale: 6.5

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

