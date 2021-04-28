Don't Miss

Droga5 goes in to bat for US Reform Alliance

The US must have more lawyers and law schools per head of the population than anywhere and the result? To an outsider at least, one of the most dysfunctional justice systems.

Reform Alliance is trying to change the onerous rules affecting those on parole and probation, often penalised for doing things everybody does in their normal lives. Founders include Meek Mill, Jay-Z and Michael Rubin.

“Give Life Back” is by Droga5.

Powerful, as you’d expect from D5, and persuasive. As always with the political divide in the US you wonder if, even so, it’s preaching to the converted against others who insist on looking the other way.

MAA creative scale: 8.

