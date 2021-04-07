Don't Miss

Cannes cancelled again – but there will be awards this year

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 22 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

In the unlikely event that anyone was planning a trip to the south of France this June, Cannes has announced that the festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row. The event will be “fully digital” instead, but unlike last year, there will be awards presented during Cannes week, 21st to 25th June.

There will be an events programme with live and on demand content, with access via packages that go on sale in May. A standalone digital pass to Cannes Lions Live (without membership benefits) costs €249, with lower rates available for the under 30s and future talent.

Philip Thomas, chairman of the Lions, said: “Over the last year, we’ve been consulting with our customers and working on our plans, including the development of Cannes Lions Live as part of the new LIONS Membership platform. We are now able to move fully to this format for 2021 – which will have all the celebration, inspiration and participation of Cannes Lions – to unite the global community virtually during Cannes Lions Live this June.”

Simon Cook, managing director of the Lions, said: “Cannes Lions Live will also signal the return of the Lions awards. After the benchmark of the awards was paused last year, we want to be able to give our community the chance to immerse themselves in the creative work once again. We’ll be championing the work on a huge scale – tracking progress throughout the week, analysing the winners, delivering insights, identifying new talent – it’s the return of the benchmark and a moment for the industry to reflect but also look forward.”

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.