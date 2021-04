0 Shares Share

We’ve had more than a decade of agencies with daft names, so if you’re going to do it at least make it intriguing. Which Canada’s Broken Heart Love Affair sure does. Its mission being to rekindle our love of advertising.

Anyway the broken hearts have produced a diverting campaign for tissue brand Scotties, saying they’re both soft and strong. Ideal for broken hearts, handily.

And all in just 17 seconds.

Good – and funny (so it can be done.)

MAA creative scale: 8.