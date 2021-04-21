Don't Miss

Bombay Sapphire and AMV BBDO bypass restrictions by turning a museum into a supermarket

Galleries and museums are still closed but supermarkets are open, so AMV BBDO and Bombay Sapphire have turned the Design Museum into a shop selling very artily packaged essentials like rice, fruit, veg, tea, coffee and loo paper – as well as gin, of course.

The art-installation-meets-convenience-store is now open for business under the “Creativity is Essential” banner. All the packaging is designed by emerging artists, brought together by Camille Walala, who is known for her large scale, colourful public art.

Alex Grieve, chief creative officer at AMV BBDO, said: “In the mind-numbing sameness of pandemic days we have never needed creativity more. But with galleries closed, the chance to be inspired by art has been denied us. We believe creativity is as vital to the human condition as food and water. Which sparked a thought: let’s use creativity to find a way around the restrictions”.

All the products are available to buy in-store and online, with proceeds going to the Design Museum’s emerging artist access fund.

MAA creative scale: 7. Got to love a bit of creative rule bending.

