BMB boxes clever in new Gymbox campaign

The UK is opening up again in a modest way after the latest lockdown and some of us are dying to go to the gym (conversely…)

So agency BMB has launched a lively print and poster campaign for upscale London operator Gymbox, positioning it as the “antidote to boring gyms.” Most feature boxing rings among other attractions. One of the ads highlights popular online fitness trainer Joe Wicks.

Rory McEntee, brand director at Gymbox, says: “This new campaign embodies the strength and humour of our brand perfectly, we’ve always aimed to let people train differently and be anyone they want to be under the Gymbox roof because at Gymbox, anything goes.”

BMB head of strategy Mel Arrow says: “We want to tell the whole of London about the amazing energy, vibrancy and freedom that Gymbox encourages inside their gyms. There’s no one way to train, there are many…and some of them even involve swords. This is just the start of keeping Gymbox fresh, surprising and always the antidote to boring gyms.”

MAA creative scale: 7.5.