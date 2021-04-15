Don't Miss

Anomaly London sets up European transformation unit led by R/GA’s Lachlan Williams

Posted by: Emma Hall in Agencies, News

Innovation units are agencies’ latest way to guard against the consultancies who are encroaching on their territory, and Anomaly is joining the likes of Mother’s Other and Engine’s Growth Studio by launching a “transformation practice” in Europe.

Lachlan Williams, who was a group strategy director at R/GA until September 2020, has joined Anomaly as its European head of transformation, based in London. His remit is to “evolve the way clients go to market through innovative new business models, product development, membership and content strategy.”

In the US, Anomaly’s transformation unit has been working with clients including Microsoft, digital financial services company Ally Bank, Carnival cruises and product development for Anomaly’s latest IP venture, Obie – a personal fertility and reproductive health app.

Williams said: “Periods of chaos, like the one we’re experiencing now, are crucibles for creativity. There’s going to be an innovation renaissance as we see new models blossom over the coming year – it’s an incredibly exciting time to be building something new.”

Karina Wilsher, global CEO at Anomaly said: “Given the year that’s been, most businesses recognise the need to evolve their product, services and themselves to meet the new demands of their customers. Lachlan’s experience makes him the ideal candidate for us as we further expand our capabilities.”

