AKQA blends purpose and commerce for Levi’s

0 Shares Share

When, if ever, we stop fretting about coronavirus there’s plenty of other things to worry about – like the end of the world for example. Not new of course, most of Christendom was convinced it was going to happen in the year 1000.

But ‘sustainability’ is its commercial manifestation and Levi’s with agency AKQA has an interesting spin on it with ‘Buy better. Wear longer,’ a pretty obvious assault on the world of fast fashion. Makes even more sense for Levi’s when a pair of jeans starts at well north of £100. With Marcus Rashford, among other ‘young leaders.’ Marcus also sports Burberry of course..

Levi’s brand president Jennifer Sey says: “Ultimately Levi’s denim is meant to be worn for generations, not seasons. So we are using this campaign to encourage consumers to be more intentional about their apparel choices.

“As a company that has celebrated pioneers and aspired to bring inventive environmental solutions to the market, we saw our voice in these young leaders. Change will come if we all work together and we’re humbled to partner with them in reducing our collective impact on the planet.”

You can even get your Levi’s adapted in-store if you’ve plunged too eagerly into cooking during lockdown.

Stylish, as you’d expect from AKQA which, thanks to its new alliance with Grey is arguably the most interesting of the new-look WPP creative agencies. But this also, blessedly, has an idea – a neat combo of (inescapable these days) purpose and commerce.

MAA creative scale: 9.