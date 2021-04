0 Shares Share

Adam&eveDDB’s New York outpost won Peloton at the end of last year and its first work is out: ‘Train with Champions’ timed for the build-up to the Olympics (we hope.)

A departure for the posh exercise bike although a path well-trodden by Nike.

Tune, appropriately, is ‘Tokyo Drifting.’

At least it isn’t another foray into sports with purpose-packed back stories. Sure there’s better to come.

MAA creative scale: 6.