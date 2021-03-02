Zoom generation agency Mamapool unveils Hitachi ID tool

0 Shares Share

Here’s one from what we might call the new Zoom generation of agencies, Mamapool for Hitachi Finger VeinID which, among other things, can help people get through the airport quicker (pull the other one…)

You never know which gadget is coming next from the ever-inventive Hitachi and this launch ad makes the point effectively and economically – even the whiney music is an ear-worm.

But you’d expect competence from Mamapool – an international collective it says – as its leading lights include ECD Jason Mendes, a Saatchi & Saatchi veteran, and CSO Tom Pinsent from The&Partnership and Ogilvy.

Hitachi Europe head of public affairs says: “Finger VeinID is just one of many technologies we engineer to make life safer, easier and more productive. That it’s now able to work with standard cameras in all devices is a game changer for us.

“We can implement across many business sectors where security is paramount. Banking, online shopping, accessing work or personal files online… entry into residential, business or government buildings, and of course passport control, to name a few. This is part of Hitachi’s Social Innovation is Powering Good campaign.”

Just the job, perhaps, especially as we seem stuck with masks as well as Zoom.

MAA creative scale: 8.