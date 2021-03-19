WPP’s Ogilvy wins global Absolut business

0 Shares Share

New Ogilvy CEO Andy Main’s team have landed a pretty big one: global lead agency for Swedish vodka brand Absolut.

Absolut, now majoring on sustainability, is known for its advertising, latterly much of it through BBH, working at various times with the likes of Jean-Paul Gaultier, Andy Warhol, Tom Ford, Keith Haring, Stella McCartney and Anne Imhof.

Absolut global CCO Tad Greenough says: “Absolut has an incredible legacy of creating extraordinary and unexpected communications, of being a cultural provocateur. As the brand continues to see tremendous momentum globally, we wanted a network partner that can deliver the strategic and creative excellence that Ogilvy has demonstrated time and time again.”

Ogilvy global CEO Andy Main says: “Ogilvy is proud to be chosen by Absolut, a globally iconic brand, to be their creative partner for growth. We admire Absolut’s strong heritage of using creativity to drive meaningful connections and influence culture.

“Our team is excited to use the borderless creativity of Ogilvy’s global network to deliver the innovative work that will win the attention of people around the world.”

Main joined Ogilvy last year from Deloitte and has since made a number of changers aimed at strengthening its creative offer. It recently won iconic lighter brand Zippo.

A rejuvenated Ogilvy is important for owner WPP and Mark Read. Main undoubtedly has the tech and data creds Read is looking for but WPP agencies also needs to show that they’re still capable of marrying creativity to such capabilities. Rob Reilly from McCann was recently qppointed WPP creative supremo. Absolut will be a good test for Ogilvy, WPP’s biggest creative agency.