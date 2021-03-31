WPP brings in Sara Rose to head Boots creative

0 Shares Share

WPP has recruited Sara Rose from Saatchi & Saatchi as ECD on its Boots UK business, part of a global partnership with Walgreens Boots Alliance which it retained in a pitch last year.

Rose (left) began her career in the US and has held a number of senior roles at agencies including Mother London, 72andsunny, Ogilvy London and DDB California.

Boots Transformation Lead at WPP Karen Boswell (there’s a new one) says; “We are thrilled to welcome Sara to the WPP Boots team and can’t wait to see the impact that she will make. Bringing together data-driven design and creative insight, Sara will drive creative communications and experiences that connect with customers and further Boots mission of helping everyone live their happiest, healthiest life.”

Data-driven is becoming a nervous tic in such announcements from agencies.

Rose might recall this, Boots’ best campaign, from Mother. Seems remarkably data free, and the purpose appears to be prettification.

Time marches on..