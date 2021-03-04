WPP appoints new global production supremo Dave Rolfe

0 Shares Share

WPP has lured Dave Rolfe (below) from Facebook to be its new global head of production. He will take the same role at WPP’s specialist production agency Hogarth.

The appointment follows that of Rob Reilly from McCann Worldgroup as global chief creative officer. At Facebook Rolfe was head of production for global business marketing. Before that he was global EVP, director of integrated production at BBDO for eight years following ten years at CP+B. At WPP he will report to CCO Reilly and Hogarth CEO Richard Glasson.

Rolfe says: “Over the past five years I’ve focused much of my efforts on how the consolidated production model can best perform, as it both innovates for clients at the highest level and aligns with agencies, respecting and bolstering their production offering…I couldn’t be more excited to work with the talented team at Hogarth and to help deliver WPP’s creative ambitions for its agencies and clients.”

WPP CEO Read says: “Dave is simply the best in the industry, and his appointment underlines our commitment to outstanding creativity on behalf of our clients. He will be a great partner to Rob and the Hogarth team, and a great champion of excellence and innovation in creative production throughout WPP.”