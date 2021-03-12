W+K creative standard bearer Tony Davidson steps down after 20 years

0 Shares Share

ECD Tony Davidson, one of the pillars of Wieden+Kennedy London along with, first, Kim Papworth and then Iain Tait is leaving this summer after 20 award-packed years.

Tait is also leaving this year which leaves W+K looking for new creative leaders – not that easy a task these days.

Davidson (above) says: “It’s never easy deciding when to leave one of the best jobs in advertising, but throughout my time here I’ve always tried to put Wieden+Kennedy ahead of myself. After an amazing 20 years at the helm of the London office, it feels like the right time to step away and let some new voices lead and make their mark on the future of this place.

“When I joined, W+K was a tiny start-up agency on Great Titchfield Street. I am hugely grateful to Dan Wieden for giving me the opportunity then, and I’m now eager to pass the torch. I owe a huge debt to all the people who passed through this place during my tenure and made me look good. Whilst I’m proud of the work we made, I’m most proud of the culture we built.”

MD Helen Andrews says: “Anyone who has been part of W+K London over the past 20 years, knows that Tony’s impact on our work and our culture cannot be understated. His passion for creativity and nurturing a truly creative culture hasn’t once wavered in two decades. We’ll miss his energy, legendary creative talents and just how much he cares about the place and the people in it.”

Davidson’s work included Nike’s ‘Run London’ and ‘Nothing Beats A Londoner’, Honda’s ‘Power of Dreams’, Arla’s ‘Good Food Deserves Lurpak’, Three’s ‘Silly stuff. It matters’, TKMaxx’s ‘Ridiculous Possibilities’, Sainsbury’s ‘Live well for less’ refresh and Formula 1’s global rebrand.