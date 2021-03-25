Don't Miss

Wieden+Kennedy gives F1 (un)comfortable lift-off

The 2021 Formula One season kicks off in Bahrain on Sunday and Wieden+Kennedy is back in the cockpit promoting it, focussing on the reactions of fans, drivers and pit crew rather than the motorised advertising hoardings – sorry, cars.

Inviting viewers to make themselves comfortable – not.

Actually makes it look quite exciting. Edited by Joe Guest at Final Cut.

Occasionally watch bits of it on Sky but can’t get over the various so-called experts perched on stools miles apart but still wearing masks. And talking, as far as this non-petroleum head can make out, complete gibberish.

MAA creative scale: 8.

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

