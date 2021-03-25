Wieden+Kennedy gives F1 (un)comfortable lift-off

The 2021 Formula One season kicks off in Bahrain on Sunday and Wieden+Kennedy is back in the cockpit promoting it, focussing on the reactions of fans, drivers and pit crew rather than the motorised advertising hoardings – sorry, cars.
Inviting viewers to make themselves comfortable – not.
Actually makes it look quite exciting. Edited by Joe Guest at Final Cut.
Occasionally watch bits of it on Sky but can’t get over the various so-called experts perched on stools miles apart but still wearing masks. And talking, as far as this non-petroleum head can make out, complete gibberish.
MAA creative scale: 8.