TBWA looks on the dry side for Le Chocolat des Français

Life in France, the capital especially, isn’t very oh là là at the moment with Covid running riot, especially if you’re a high end chocolate maker maybe. So credit Le Chocolat des Français and agency TBWA Paris for this dry montage of current French life.

Each different bar is a collaboration with an artist, it seems.

“Only keep the best of France” is the message. Oh for the opportunity.

MAA creative scale: 7.