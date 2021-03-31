Talon strengthens its global programmatic Out of Home capabilities with Hivestack

0 Shares Share

New partnership expands automated and data-driven OOH access to advertisers

The Talon Group, the leading global independent Out of Home (OOH) agency, has announced a partnership between its US, international and German businesses with Hivestack, a global adtech leader in programmatic digital OOH (DOOH).

The new partnership enables Talon and its international operation Plexus to expand access to DOOH for global advertisers and agencies and provide a single point of access to the rapidly evolving programmatic DOOH sector. It will also allow Talon’s international division Plexus to place international ‘export’ business across borders, positioning international OOH as a digital ‘platform’ business for the first time.

Talon will continue to develop Atlas, its proprietary programmatic technology for the UK market. This new partnership will incorporate Talon’s OOH data management platform Ada in global markets, which will enable Plexus to target global audiences behaviourally using the Hivestack DSP.

All forms of OOH are poised for a sharp rebound this year and, according to WARC, is forecast to be the second-fastest growing medium in 2021, with global adspend rising by a fifth to $36.3bn. Moreover, with rising DOOH adoption, DOOH revenues continue to grow globally, currently estimated at $11.3bn.

Talon global CEO Barry Cupples (left) says: “As we accelerate our growth in 2021, we’re delighted to expand our adtech proposition globally through deeper investments in technology and by collaborating with innovative partners to scale our capabilities for our clients around the world. Hivestack’s global expertise will further strengthen our capabilities in building an unmatched full-service Out of Home agency.”

Adrian Skelton, managing partner at The Talon Group and responsible for the Plexus international brand, says: “This partnership allows us to combine the invaluable expertise of our on-the ground network offices with the group’s proprietary data capabilities like Ada.

“Hivestack’s platform and technology will enable the Plexus team to smartly plan, buy and execute client campaigns in over 100 markets around the world, cementing our position as the leading independent international OOH Specialist.”

Hivestack’s CCO, Nigel Clarkson says “Talon has an advanced mindset on how to reach consumers across multiple touchpoints — both outside of the home and inside of the home. We look forward to working with Talon to evolve Hivestack’s capabilities to be able to execute on this cross-channel vision. An additional, important part of the relationship will focus on surfacing Talon’s proprietary audience and measurement solution Ada in the Hivestack DSP.”

About Talon: Talon Outdoor is an independent Out of Home media specialist and a significant player in the Out of Home agency sector with a focus on delivering smarter, creative, technology-led and integrated OOH communications. Combining independence with a collaborative approach, Talon promotes open working between agencies, clients and media partners.

Talon has achieved the Campaign Best Places Number 1 Medium sized UK Company to Work For and has also featured in the Sunday Times Fast Track 100, as No. 1 in Best Companies and in LSE’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain.

Talon handles the Out of Home media for several of the UK’s leading advertising brands through Omnicom Media Group UK agencies, along with other agencies including AMS Media Group, JAA, Havas Media Group, Goodstuff, Ptarmigan Media and Republic of Media.