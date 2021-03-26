Stan Smith teams with Kermit for Adidas green crusade

0 Shares Share

Stan Smith, who was a pretty good tennis player as I recall although not a superstar, has done pretty well out of his tennis shoes for Adidas. And now they’re riding two of the big waves of 2021: green everything and tie-ups with movie giants, in this case disney’s Kermit the frog.

“Green” because they’re recyclable it seems.

Quite a lot to get through in 60 seconds then in this launch ad from Johannes Leonardo.

Just about steers it through to the end and Smith seems an affable character.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.

PS If you must save the planet with Kermit, here they are.