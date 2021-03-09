St Luke’s tucks into Gü after four-way pitch

0 Shares Share

Is it a sign of a spring thaw after a Covid winter? New creative agencies seem to be being appointed thick and fast and St Luke’s, which has had a good 18 months or so on the new business front, has won dessert brand Gü in a four-way pitch handled by The Observatory.

The other contenders were 2020’s top performer Uncommon, another independent Isobel and Lucky Generals. Lucky Generals has had a week to remember for the wrong reasons: missing out on Moneysupermarket.com to New Commercial Arts (this will have stung as the Generals have far more miles on the clock than NCA) while TBWA, its UK partner, missed out on Just Eat Takeaway to McCann.

Gü marketing director Amy Heap says: said: “After a fantastic pitch process, where we saw a range of brilliant work, we are absolutely delighted to appoint St Luke’s as our new creative agency. The next couple of years will see a step change in our brand communications and investment, and St Luke’s will form an integral part of bringing this to life for our consumers.”

St Luke’s CEO Neil Henderson says: “It’s rare to see a brand with such a passionate and engaged fan base and we are delighted to be asked to translate that passion into a delicious brand idea for a new generation of dessert lovers.”