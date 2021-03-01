Don't Miss

Sir Mick puts in a good word for Royal Albert Hall

Will live music – and events in general – ever recover from the depredations of the pandemic? London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall celebrates its 150th birthday at the end of the month and it will still be closed. In the UK events promoters are praying for the go-ahead to open some time in the summer.

That knight of the realm Sir Michael Philip Jagger is doing his bit to remind us that one day they’ll be back (if the Government and the medics get a move on) with ‘Your room will be ready,” a Tom Harper films with a script from a WH Auden poem.

Featuring some of the big names – classical and rock/pop – who’ve appeared there over the years.

Quite poignant really.

MAA creative scale: 8.

