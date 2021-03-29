Royal Ascot plays inclusivity card as it awaits racegoers

0 Shares Share

The Royal Ascot race meeting takes place from June 15 so, presumably, there’ll be some racegoers there. It’s the occasion when the British establishment is on parade of course – most notably with the Queen’s horse-drawn procession down the course and the morning-suited Royal Enclosure.

Will only the toffs be allowed in this year? And will Prince Andrew find a seat in the carriage?

Such issues clearly weren’t on agency Isobel’s mind when it made this teaser ad (or, if they were, were shoved firmly to the back.) Inclusivity is all these days so we have a lady of Asian heritage (better tread carefully here, sure there will be lots of such folk there) dreaming of the racing as she watches winter raindrops.

Ascot head of marketing Ros Robinson says: “whilst we await the return of spectators to the racecourse we wanted to evoke the memories of Royal Ascot. The work by isobel truly brings this to life building on our brand platform of ‘home to some of the best drama on earth,’ which certainly rings true in 2021.”

Not entirely convinced but it’s trying.

MAA creative scale: 5.