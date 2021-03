0 Shares Share

Property site Rightmove seems to be aiming at a new market – renters. Quite unusual in property-obsessed Great Britain but maybe property-owning has lost some of its lustre as thousands of leaseholders face ridiculous bills to fireproof “their” properties when, actually, it’s the villainous developers’ fault.

So agency Fold7 depicts a winning renter as someone exercising choice rather than unable to buy.

Not wholly convinced but it’s a lively effort from Fold7.

MAA creative scale: 7.