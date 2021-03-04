Pret A Manger searches for global creative agency partner

0 Shares Share

Here’s an interesting challenge for a creative agency as we tiptoe out of lockdown: Pret A Manger is looking for such an agency to “support its ongoing transformation programme.”

Pret, which operates from mainly city centre sites catering to office workers among others, has done well to still be on its feet after the best part of a year in lockdown. It has 389 shops in the UK and 156 internationally.

Like others it has ventured into the takeaway/delivery business, partnering with Amazon, Waitrose and Ocado plus delivery arrangements with Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Pret’s new chief customer and growth officer Dan Burdett says: “I’ve been a Pret customer for as long as I can remember, and Pret’s core proposition of delicious freshly made food and organic coffee, and fast, friendly service is as relevant as it has ever been. But like a lot of businesses, we’ve got to rethink the way we reach and serve new customers – and that’s why we’ve launched this pitch process.

“Our new global creative partner will help us to change the way we communicate with customers, transforming us from a shops first brand to one which has a truly omnichannel approach, helping us to take Pret to more people in 2021 and beyond.”