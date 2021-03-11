Out of Home industry heavy hitters form global advisory company OOH Capital

0 Shares Share

A number of senior figures from the worldwide Out of Home industry have formed a new global advisory company and consultancy aimed at accelerating the industry’s expansion and digital transformation.

Headed by former Ocean Outdoor chairman Tom Goddard (above), the group also includes former Posterscope global CEO Annie Rickard, Posterscope’s former global insight director David Gordon and former Iberia CEO Carlos Viladevall, former Clear Channel France president Philippe Baudillon and Richard Sunderland, founder and CEO of strategy company Heavenly.

The latest partner to join is Stephen Freitas, former CMO of the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA). Freitas is based in Washington DC. Chairman Goddard is also president of global OOH trade body the World Out of Home Organization.

OOH Capital will advise OOH businesses, cities, real estate owners and technology suppliers trying to navigate the rapidly changing OOH landscape. Services include specialist advice on mergers and acquisitions, OOH digitisation strategy and implementation for governments, local authorities and landlords.

OOH now accouns for around seven per cent of the $600 billion worldwide advertising market. Although revenues fell by 20-25% in pandemic-stricken 2020, a strong recovery is forecast for this year with revenues resuming 2019 levels in 2022.

OOH Capital chairman Goddard says: “The advertising world is full of people offering advice, however this is the first time a dedicated client-focused specialist OOH advisory service, with the experience and ability to take a truly global, holistic view, has been formed. I am very proud to be working with a rich blend of senior partners, with impeccable credentials, all of whom have proven track records in their field.”

Managing partner Rickard (above) says: “Digitisation of Out of Home means that big decisions, often worth billions of dollars need to be made by all stakeholders. OOH Capital is ideally placed to ensure that stakeholders realise an attractive return on these investments.”