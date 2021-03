Now Zoflora tries oh là là – from London’s Quiet Storm

It’s turning out to be an unlikely Gallic-flavoured morning, this time it’s from this side of La Manche – Zoflora from London agency Quiet Storm.

“Kills germs beautifully” it says – which is an interesting way at looking at disinfectant but we live in an age of handwash millionaires.

Nothing not to like, given a certain suspension of disbelief.

MAA creative scale: 7.