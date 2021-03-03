Don't Miss

No-judgement vegan brand LikeMeat takes a ‘plant curious’ approach in new campaign by 72andSunny Amsterdam

LikeMeat, the plant-based “alt-meat” brand, has launched its first ad campaign, which aims to persuade people to buy the product because it’s tastes good, never mind that it’s saving the planet.

The idea is not to get too worthy on us, and the message is one of inclusivity with lines like, “I’m 1/16th vegan” and “Do good, eat dirty.”

72andSunny Amsterdam won the business in a lockdown pitch. The “So Good it’s Good” campaign will appear on digital OOH and social media across in multiple markets including the US and Germany.

LikeMeat was founded in Germany in 2013 and bought by the LiveKindly Collective in September 2020. The sustainable food company also owns plant-based food brands including South Africa’s The Fry Family Food Co, the UK’s No Meat and Sweden’s Oumph!

LiveKindly, which was founded by ethical Swiss private equity group, Blue Horizon, is an editorial platform and online community as well as a sustainable food collective.

Emily Klooster, marketing director at LikeMeat, said: “We believe the way to turn meat-eaters into flexitarians is through pleasure; not deprivation. We stand for progress, not perfection and, of course, having fun.”

Gregg Clampffer, creative director at 72andSunny Amsterdam, said: “From day one we’ve felt an alignment on core values as a business striving for progress, inclusivity and change. As plant-curious flexitarians, we ourselves are inspired by the opportunity to help create a poppy brand, driven by deliciousness and good-looking food.”

MAA creative scale: 7.5

