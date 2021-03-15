Don't Miss

Nike zeroes in on maternity in new ode to strong women

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 19 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

This is timely from Nike and Wieden+Kennedy London – although they’ll wish it wasn’t – with protests around the world against sexual violence towards women, in particular in the UK following the distressing murder of Sarah Everard.

Nike’s new film, to launch its dedicated maternity collection Nike (M), hymns female strength in what it calls the “ultra-marathon” of pregnancy and early motherhood. Compiled from 22 hours of footage directed via Zoom, with amateurs and professionals including Serena Williams, Alex Morgan, Perri Edwards, Bianca Williams, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Nia Ali.

Women’s rights, whether it be the right to live your life free from horrible maledom or just be respected for who you are, are set to be the George Floyd/BLM issue of 2021.

As ever, Nike (annoyingly for many) has its finger of this particular pulse first.

Classy from W+K.

MAA creative scale: 9.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.