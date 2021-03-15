Nike zeroes in on maternity in new ode to strong women

0 Shares Share

This is timely from Nike and Wieden+Kennedy London – although they’ll wish it wasn’t – with protests around the world against sexual violence towards women, in particular in the UK following the distressing murder of Sarah Everard.

Nike’s new film, to launch its dedicated maternity collection Nike (M), hymns female strength in what it calls the “ultra-marathon” of pregnancy and early motherhood. Compiled from 22 hours of footage directed via Zoom, with amateurs and professionals including Serena Williams, Alex Morgan, Perri Edwards, Bianca Williams, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Nia Ali.

Women’s rights, whether it be the right to live your life free from horrible maledom or just be respected for who you are, are set to be the George Floyd/BLM issue of 2021.

As ever, Nike (annoyingly for many) has its finger of this particular pulse first.

Classy from W+K.

MAA creative scale: 9.