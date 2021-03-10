Nestle’s Lion Cereal and Mother London search Europe for a ‘King of the Jingle’

0 Shares Share

Jingles have fallen out of fashion of late, but Nestlé’s Lion Cereal is on a mission to revive the advertising earworm and has teamed up with Mother London to launch a pan-European search for a musician to crown “King of the Jingle.”

To kick off the search, nine jingles have already been recorded in different musical styles including dream pop, electronic dance music, and rap.

Films showcasing the jingles will be seen on TV, radio and social media to encourage more people to share their cereal-inspired sounds using the hashtag #KingoftheJingle. The initial nine jingles have also been pressed into a limited-edition vinyl as competition prizes.

Bérengère Chalvon Demersay, global associate marketing manager of Cereal Partners Worldwide (which owns Nestlé and General Mills cereal brands) said: “We’re always looking at new ways to inspire, to entertain our consumers and show off our bold personality. With this campaign, we’re inviting our fans to be brave, get creative and show us what they’re made of. We can’t wait to hear what they come up with.”

It’s amazing what people like to get involved with in their spare time.

