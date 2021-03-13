NatWest strikes an optimistic note with The&Partnership’s new ‘Tomorrow Begins Today’ line

0 Shares Share

NatWest says it’s landed on a new, long-term brand positioning as a bank that helps customers to fulfil their potential. This film by The&Partnership introduces four different versions of Alex — yesterday, today, tomorrow and in the future — demonstrating how NatWest has supported him in his DIY goals.

Margaret Jobling, chief marketing officer at NatWest Group, said: “We want to show customers we truly care about them reaching their goals, with a brand character that is expert, empathetic and encouraging. Many people feel that they don’t know where to start when it comes to finances, which holds them back. We know young people in particular have been impacted during the pandemic, but we can give our customers a clear idea of where they stand with their finances and what they need to do to move forward.”

Micky Tudor, joint ECD at The&Partnership, said: “When it comes to our finances, we’re more likely to stick our fingers in our ears and go ‘lalalala’ than get on top of our money for the future. Our multiple character in our TV ad shows that it’s the small things you do today, that can help you out tomorrow. ‘Tomorrow Begins Today’ could not be a timelier message.”

The campaign will run across TV, DRTV, radio, social and digital and OOH. Media is by Zenith.

Another lively campaign from NatWest after last year’s characterful “This is how we do it” spot.

MAA creative scale: 7.5