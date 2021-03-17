Mother’s excursion into China begins to pay off with OnePlus

Business seems to be booming in China – a touch ironic given the state the rest of the world finds itself in – and fancy commercials with it.

Chinese mobile operator OnePlus has teamed with the legendary Hasselblad, which will surely attract some people whose phones are really cameras. Mother Shanghhai is on the case.

Mother, under CEO Michael Wall, is building an interesting empire: tiptoeing into media as well as opening new offices.

Big clients with big budgets – what’s not to like?

Well maybe the irony of it all.

MAA creative scale: 7.