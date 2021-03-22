Mother urges us to ‘Give the world a shot’ in campaign for UNICEF’s VaccinAid

0 Shares Share

While governments are getting into quarrels about who gets the vaccine, UNICEF is hoping that the rest of us will see the bigger picture, especially the 50 per cent of UK adults who have had the vaccine and may want to show some gratitude.

VaccinAid has launched a Crowdfunder campaign to raise money to deliver Covid-19 vaccines around the world, with creative work by Mother London to spread the word and encourage the public to “Give the world a shot.”

The campaign is backed by the NHS, faith groups including Church of England, Office of the Chief Rabbi and the Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board, as well as businesses and celebrity supporters. It is hoped that the money raised will help deliver two billion Covid vaccines this year, as well as tests and treatments, to 190 countries around the world.

Andy Medd, a partner at Mother said: “As longstanding partners of Crowdfunder it has never made more sense to get involved – there is no bigger need for creativity to have a positive impact than here and no better partner than UNICEF.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who brought together the organisations working on this project, said: “There is no better way to show our deep gratitude for the gifts of science and medicine than making sure vulnerable people around the world are also given a shot. At the heart of the Christian faith is Christ’s call to love our neighbour: keeping one another safe from this terrible disease is part of living that out.”