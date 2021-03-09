Mother London celebrates Pepsi win with a ‘PopFizzAhh’

0 Shares Share

Mother was quietly appointed to the PepsiCo global roster in late 2020, and this is the agency’s very upbeat and colourful debut for the main Pepsi brand, although the full campaign will also include zero sugar Pepsi Max (called Pepsi Black in some countries).

The new work is being rolled out in phases around the world, with promises of a “multi-touch-point creative campaign” and a “new expressive typographical vision” that will highlight new music. There’s also more content from Michael Dapaah, the artist and comedian who created the “modern soundscape” for this ad, as well as some appearances from Pepsi’s wider roster of athletes and artists.

Pepsi’s long-time agency, AMV BBDO, is still working with the brand, and recently released a football-themed spot featuring Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba to support the brand’s sponsorship of the UEFA Champions League.

Natalia Filippociants, vice president, marketing, global beverages at PepsiCo, said: “In 2021, we are celebrating unstoppable human spirit, not in spite of the times we’re in, but because this is a moment and no matter what, we need to keep moving forward with a smile.”