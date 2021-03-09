Don't Miss

Mother London celebrates Pepsi win with a ‘PopFizzAhh’

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 18 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Mother was quietly appointed to the PepsiCo global roster in late 2020, and this is the agency’s very upbeat and colourful debut for the main Pepsi brand, although the full campaign will also include zero sugar Pepsi Max (called Pepsi Black in some countries).

The new work is being rolled out in phases around the world, with promises of a “multi-touch-point creative campaign” and a “new expressive typographical vision” that will highlight new music. There’s also more content from Michael Dapaah, the artist and comedian who created the “modern soundscape” for this ad, as well as some appearances from Pepsi’s wider roster of athletes and artists.

Pepsi’s long-time agency, AMV BBDO, is still working with the brand, and recently released a football-themed spot featuring Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba to support the brand’s sponsorship of the UEFA Champions League.

Natalia Filippociants, vice president, marketing, global beverages at PepsiCo, said: “In 2021, we are celebrating unstoppable human spirit, not in spite of the times we’re in, but because this is a moment and no matter what, we need to keep moving forward with a smile.”

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.