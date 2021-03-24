Don't Miss

Mercedes ‘Park Pilot’ spoils the fun for playful valet trio

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 hour ago 0

You’ve got to feel sorry for the three parking valet buddies in this new Mercedes-Benz ad.

They are making the best of a boring job by taking the cars for a joy ride, busting some dance moves on the garage floor, or just enjoying a nap in the front seat. But technology arrives to rob them of their livelihoods — Mercedes’ new intelligent Park Pilot renders them redundant. Or it will, once the feature can legally be used.

The intelligent park pilot was previewed at the official world premiere of the new S-Class last September, but hasn’t yet been cleared for use anywhere. Mercedes’ film will roll out on its social channels (Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok ) globally.

It’s a sunny and entertaining film by Antoni Garage in Berlin, but the message is a bit warped.

MAA creative scale: 6.5

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

