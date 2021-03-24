Mercedes ‘Park Pilot’ spoils the fun for playful valet trio

0 Shares Share

You’ve got to feel sorry for the three parking valet buddies in this new Mercedes-Benz ad.

They are making the best of a boring job by taking the cars for a joy ride, busting some dance moves on the garage floor, or just enjoying a nap in the front seat. But technology arrives to rob them of their livelihoods — Mercedes’ new intelligent Park Pilot renders them redundant. Or it will, once the feature can legally be used.

The intelligent park pilot was previewed at the official world premiere of the new S-Class last September, but hasn’t yet been cleared for use anywhere. Mercedes’ film will roll out on its social channels (Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok ) globally.

It’s a sunny and entertaining film by Antoni Garage in Berlin, but the message is a bit warped.

MAA creative scale: 6.5