McCann beats top line-up to global Just Eat Takeaway

0 Shares Share

McCann Worldgroup has retained the expanded Just Eat creative account – now a global remit following Just Eat’s merger with Takeaway.com – against stiff competition from adam&eveDDB, BBH and TBWA London.

McCann London will work with McCann Australia, Canada and Amsterdam on the business. The review was handled by AAR.

Just Eat Takeaway.com brand VP Susan O’Brien says: “Following careful consideration and a high standard of work from all pitching agencies, we’re delighted to appoint McCann as our global creative agency partner. McCann has significant experience working with multinational businesses at a global level and will play an important role in helping us to execute creative campaigns with a unified brand voice across all of our operating markets.

“The team showed clear ambition and delivered a fantastic pitch and we’re very much looking forward to continuing to work with them.”

McCann London CEO Sheryl Marjoram says: “We are beyond thrilled to have won Just Eat Takeaway.com. We are so proud of our cross-disciplinary, international team who pulled together across the network to make this happen. As the incumbent, to go up against the best in the business makes winning this even more special. In the end it was above all about true partnership and commitment to their business.”

It would have been a surprise if the business had moved but you never know. Now we wait to see if there’s another round of Snoop Dogg or McCann came up with something different.