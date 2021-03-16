Don't Miss

MAA blast from the past: BMP’s surprise Cannes win

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative, News 5 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Will we be trekking down to the south of France in June for Cannes? If those silly Europeans don’t stop rubbishing the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, doubt it.

Relations ‘twixt the Brits and French seem to have deteriorated somewhat post-Brexit – no great surprise, we haven’t really got on since the Hundred Years War – and for years British agencies used to complain that Cannes Lions awards juries found against them because, well, they were British. Particularly galling in the great age of Brit advertising defined by agencies like CDP, BMP and their successors.

These ads were mostly funny but les Français didn’t seem to get the jokes.

Imagine the surprise then when BMP, under the great John Webster, won a Grand Prix in 1978 for ‘French Lesson’ for Coty L’Aimant – taking the Mickey out of the French.

Un vignette parfait.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.