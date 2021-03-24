Love takes us on a food journey for Red Tractor

0 Shares Share

Shopping is a bit of a minefield these days – saving the planet and all that – with endless bodies telling us what to do and not do.

Red Tractor is a not-for-profit food and farming scheme which attempts to steer you through said minefield, extolling “responsibly sourced” British produce. Might need more of this as Europe stops sending us anything.

Manchester agency Love is on the case and it’s produced quite a winning campaign. With Loose Moose Productions and animation studio Mackinnon & Saunders.

Red Tractor head of marketing and commercial Richard Cattell says: “We’re passionate about making sure the food that is produced in the UK is done so with great care and attention, with checks at every part of the journey from field to pack.

“Our farmers have enormous pride in the food they grow and rear to feed us, so it was important that this care was replicated in the production of this ad. LOVE’s creative approach fitted perfectly with these values.

“Our previous advertisement really chimed with consumers, so we’re excited to bring back some of the characters and visual charm and hope that we can make supermarket navigation for those shoppers who are looking for food that is safe, traceable and farmed with care, that bit easier.”

Non-hectoring mercifully and good from Love.

MAA creative scale: 8.